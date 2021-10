SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Unfortunately, this is nothing new to Brooks Koepka, rehabbing an injury in a rush to get ready for competition. Three weeks ago, he injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship and withdrew from the event, putting in jeopardy his status on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. But here he is again, ready to go, declaring that he feels “fine” and “as good as I’ve felt in a long time” as he readies to hear his name called at Whistling Straits.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO