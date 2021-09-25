ExpressVPN Linked to UAE Spy Ring, Company’s Integrity in Question

ExpressVPN may be one of the most popular VPN options available, but some are calling for users to abandon it as its integrity is now in question. The US intelligence community was rocked by accusations that former operatives had turned mercenary-for-hire, working for the UAE to surveil the regime’s critics. Code-named “Project Raven,” the operatives’ efforts were not restricted within the UAE. Instead, Project Raven included surveillance of the regime’s critics around the world, including the US. The targets included activist and journalists.