(Packers Release) - The Green Bay Packers have announced that Derek Boldt of Augusta High School has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. Boldt, in his fourth year as head coach of the Beavers, has his team out to a 6-0 start this season. After going 0-6 on the field last year, Boldt and his team have turned things around and look to remain undefeated as they take on Blair-Taylor this Friday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO