Trust frameworks and biometrics innovation to boost financial inclusion and digital ID adoption

India has launched its national digital health identity scheme which will create a health account for each of its 1.3 billion citizens, reports Bloomberg. Civil rights groups have come together to contest another digital identity project in India – the Election Commission’s renewed attempt to use the Aadhaar biometric identity database to clean up the voter ID registry. Fears are growing over what many see as an emerging surveillance state as the country building the largest public health infrastructure in the world is still waiting for its data protection law, including that for the overall National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO