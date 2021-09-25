Trust frameworks and biometrics innovation to boost financial inclusion and digital ID adoption
Digital trust frameworks and financial inclusion efforts are prominent among the most widely-read digital ID stories of the week on Biometric Update, which include the role of Trust Stamp’s biometric technology in a partnership with Mastercard and Paycode, while Identity Week was held in London. The sector’s investment hot streak continued with Forgerock’s IPO, Neustar’s acquisition by TransUnion, and JumpCloud’s Series F, and representatives of Open Identity Exchange and Boku shared their insights with readers.www.biometricupdate.com
