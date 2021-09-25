CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust frameworks and biometrics innovation to boost financial inclusion and digital ID adoption

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital trust frameworks and financial inclusion efforts are prominent among the most widely-read digital ID stories of the week on Biometric Update, which include the role of Trust Stamp’s biometric technology in a partnership with Mastercard and Paycode, while Identity Week was held in London. The sector’s investment hot streak continued with Forgerock’s IPO, Neustar’s acquisition by TransUnion, and JumpCloud’s Series F, and representatives of Open Identity Exchange and Boku shared their insights with readers.

www.biometricupdate.com

pymnts

Visa Backs Arab FinTech Forum Set to Address Financial Inclusion

Global payments processing giant Visa will be partnering with the first edition of the Arab Fintech Forum on Oct. 10 in Qatar, The FinTech Times reported Monday (Sept 20). The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops to address challenges and opportunities faced by Fintechs. It will be centered around the key role of financial inclusion in ensuring global economic stability, recovery, and growth.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Tech5 digital ID tool, partner program to speed biometrics adoption launched

Tech5 has released a digital ID solution to full availability for certified partners to rapidly implement pilot projects, and is launching a partner onboarding program to upgrade their knowledge, technical skills and certifications. T5-Digital ID provides identity management, from digital onboarding through the user’s mobile device through secure issuance of...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Canadian report considers biometrics, ID banks to improve financial inclusion

Biometrics are one of the top solutions suggested in a new report to mitigate barriers to acquiring and using ID that are hindering financial inclusion in the Canadian Province of New Brunswick. ‘Eyeing the ID: Bio-metric (sic) Banking for Saint John,’ produced by the Saint John Community Loan Fund and...
ECONOMY
biometricupdate.com

Bangladesh digital ID registration to include biometrics

Bangladesh has announced the collection of citizens’ biometric data for the issuance of digital identification numbers, while over 30 million Filipinos have already completed the biometric capture stage for the Philippines Identification System (PhilSys) enrollment. In a related development, Idemia’s regional sales manager for southern Africa, Keoagile Magasa, has reiterated...
ASIA
biometricupdate.com

Imageware financial results provide strategic runway: biometrics stocks wrap

Imageware revenues increased by 29 percent to $942,000 for the second quarter of its fiscal 2021 on increases from biometric products and maintenance, according to an earnings call led by CEO Kristin Taylor. Taylor also introduced the company’s interim CFO Mike Shambach, who previously worked with Taylor at Qualcomm and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

UnionPay, S2M Team for Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa

China’s UnionPay International and Australia’s S2M have joined forces to accelerate digital financial inclusion across the African continent, the companies announced in a joint press release on Friday (Sept. 24). Commenting on the partnership, S2M Group Vice President Mohamed Amarti said the firms will “continue to meet the African ecosystem...
ECONOMY
biometricupdate.com

Groups call on Mexico to abandon biometric digital ID proposal

Mexico’s proposal to establish a biometrics-backed digital ID with a centralized database should be halted due to the threat such a system would pose to human rights, according to Access Now, Privacy International and more than 20 other groups. The advocacy groups address a joint letter to Mexico’s Senate, arguing...
POLITICS
Andre Oentoro

Digital Adoption Platform: An End-To-End Guide

Covid-19 pandemic made C-suite executives innovate and re-think their Digital Transformation strategies. Technology is continuously evolving and leveraging digital assets has become vital for Enterprises. When it comes to digital tools, adoption plays a vital role. If any Enterprise in today’s world isn’t able to adopt the latest technology, then it is not competitive anymore.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Conversational AI: Creating a Framework of Ethics and Trust

When it is ethically used, conversational AI can help to improve customer trust and increase a brand’s ROI. When it is used unethically, brands tend to lose revenue due to faulty decision-making, unconsciously biased algorithms, non-compliant behavior, and more frequently, bad data. Additionally, a brand's reputation can suffer serious damage that can be very difficult to repair.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

RCBC’s Financial Inclusion Fintech App DiskarTech Completes $230M in Digital Transactions in a Year Since Launch

Financial inclusion app DiskarTech has managed to process gross transaction value of over P11.8 billion (appr. $230M) just a year after its launch (in July 2020). As mentioned in the announcement, this total transaction value includes money transfers performed via the app by consumers in the Philippines and the government aid disbursed through DiskarTech Lite with assistance from its “Ayuda Arangkada” partners.
CELL PHONES
biometricupdate.com

Trulioo signs up 5 global remittance firms for digital ID verification

Five remittance companies have partnered with Trulioo to incorporate the firm’s GlobalGateway service for biometric know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks. Trulioo claims that GlobalGateway is the world’s largest marketplace of identity data and services to protect its customers from fraud and eliminate compliance risks. It provides...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Presenters at FIDO Authenticate bullish on government MFA policy

The early successes of the FIDO Alliance’s Government Deployments Working Group were presented at the organization’s Authenticate Virtual Summit, including deployments by seven different countries. Subtitled ‘The imperative for strong authentication for government services,’ the event surveyed the progress being made to bring FIDO authentication to government digital ID programs.
POLITICS
biometricupdate.com

Acuant biometric KYC to secure decentralized finance for African students

Acuant has established a partnership that will see its biometric know your customer (KYC) and document authentication technologies used to enhance digital identity security for students and teachers seeking access to decentralized financial (DeFi) services in Ethiopia. According to a press release, the partnership means Acuant’s biometrics will be integrated...
AFRICA
biometricupdate.com

Developments in Indian digital ID: health accounts launch, resistance to voter link grows

India has launched its national digital health identity scheme which will create a health account for each of its 1.3 billion citizens, reports Bloomberg. Civil rights groups have come together to contest another digital identity project in India – the Election Commission’s renewed attempt to use the Aadhaar biometric identity database to clean up the voter ID registry. Fears are growing over what many see as an emerging surveillance state as the country building the largest public health infrastructure in the world is still waiting for its data protection law, including that for the overall National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).
HEALTH
biometricupdate.com

New Oaro, Socure, Secret Double Octopus executives hired to extend digital ID growth

Digital identity and biometric authentication providers Oaro, Socure and Secret Double Octopus (SDO) have announced the hiring of new executives to enable them reach their business growth targets. New CEO at Oaro. Experienced IT business consultant Garry Harrison has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oaro,...
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Progress on biometric payment cards reported by Idex, Linxens, Zwipe

China’s Union Smart Card Co has selected fingerprint authentication technology from Norway’s Idex Biometrics for a “cold wallet” biometric payment card it is developing with six major Chinese banks to be used for China’s Digital Currency/Electronic Payment (DC/EP) initiative. Union Smart will use its patented cold sealing card manufacturing technology...
NFL
World Economic Forum

How 'digital highways' could boost inclusion and advance the SDGs

Digital public infrastructure (DPI) - or "digital highways" - are online platforms or solutions that deliver shared public and private services. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how DPIs can help ensure people everywhere receive vital services, but it has also highlighted issues such as digital inequality and online privacy and trust concerns.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Leaders in biometrics and ID policy honored by Goode, SIA, CIX

Goode Intelligence has declared BehavioSec CEO Dr. Neil Costigan, Women in Identity Co-founder Emma Lindley, and Nok Nok Labs President and CEO Phillip Dunkelberger as its Industry Visionaries for 2021. Costigan was named Goode’s Visionary for Biometrics 2021, Lindley dubbed Visionary for Identity 2021, and Dunkelberger Visionary for Authentication 2021.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

How much trust should we place in the security of biometric data?

An increasing number of people around the world are being displaced by factors such as climate change, natural disasters, and wars. The people attempting to cross international borders may be doing so under significant pressures, and with little time for preparation. Increasingly, biometric data is being collected from people who...
TECHNOLOGY

