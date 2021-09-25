How to watch: WSU vs. Utah

What will the college football rankings for the AP Top 25 look like after Week 5 with Notre Dame and Oregon losing while Alabama and Georgia dominated ranked teams?. Another week in the 2021 season, another Saturday in which the college football rankings look like they don’t mean a darn thing. After six ranked teams lost last week, they were dropping like flies again in Week 5, most notably with No. 3 Oregon falling on the road against Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame losing at home to a Group of 5 team in Cincinnati.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO