How to watch: WSU vs. Utah

By COUGFANcom
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE'S Nick Rolovich is keeping the starting QB decision under wraps ahead of WSU-Utah but regardless of who lines up under center, a big question is about another guy behind the line. With Utah uncharacteristically surrendering 164 rushing yards per game, but ninth in the country against the pass, will Rolovich go run-heavy against the Utes? Will this be the game Max Borghi goes over 100 yards rushing, and maybe even Deon McIntosh too? Here's how to watch.

247sports.com

