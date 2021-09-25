CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Michelle Flatt, 60

nemiss.news
 8 days ago

June 11, 1961 - September 23, 2021. Michelle went home to be with the Lord Thursday September 23rd, 2021 after a long term battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Michelle graduated from Tupelo High School in 1979 where she was active in both band and chorus. Michelle married Frederick Flatt on October 17, 1981 at Tupelo free will Baptist church and has remained in Tupelo since. Michelle was an active member of First Baptist Church Tupelo and was a member of the adult choir and the handbell choir. During her career, Michelle held different positions with the City of Tupelo & Worked for Pannell rentals but her heart for children led her to the mother’s day out program which evolved into the dayschool program at FBC Tupelo. Michelle served there in different roles for 16 years. Known by all as “Chelle – Chelle.”

www.nemiss.news

