‘Aquaman 2’ Adds Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, Vincent Regan & Randall Park
Following his detour back into horror with the recently released “Malignant,” filmmaker James Wan is back as the director on “Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom.” Filming on the follow-up to the billion-dollar hit has been underway in the United Kingdom. The returning cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.theplaylist.net
