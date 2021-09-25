‘Red Notice’ First Look Clip: Watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Battle In Netflix’s Heist Film
Netflix is pulling out all the stops for TUDUM, their big global event basically hawking and showing off all their wares. The streaming studio is beyond being an underdog in the world of film and now they’re getting into the realm of gigantic blockbusters. Sure, they’ve done that already with films by Michael Bay, etc., but their latest film, “Red Notice,” looks to be their biggest, mass-appeal giant-sized film yet. And the pull and power of Netflix is most apparent in the star wattage of this film: it’s gigantic. Three of the biggest stars in the world feature in “Red Notice,” Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. That’s no joke.theplaylist.net
