Three days ago, it was announced that Jon Watts of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy was set to write and direct an original movie, with Oscar-winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt set to reunite from their "Ocean's" thieving days. A bidding war between studios and streamers saw Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. among the hopeful to land the project. Now Deadline is reporting that Apple Studios has won the bid, and while exact figures aren't forthcoming, it is known that Clooney and Pitt collectively turned down as much as eight-figures to ensure the film will get a theatrical release as part of the deal.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO