What Miami is wearing: fall edition
As the temperatures dip slightly on Miami University’s campus, students are showing their excitement for fall weather with their attire. For many, style is a manner of expression that can be stifled by extreme heat, sacrificing an interesting sweater for the comfort of running shorts and a t-shirt. But last week, flannels, jeans, layering and earth-tones came back into regular wear as students moved away from common summer outfits.www.miamistudent.net
Comments / 0