CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sam Presti: OKC's Pokusevski Missed Summer League to Work on Body

By Ryan Chapman
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 8 days ago

One notable absentee from the Oklahoma City’s trip to this year’s Summer League was Serbian big man Aleksej Pokusevski.

The 7-foot-0 first-round draft pick from the 2020 draft had an up-and-down first season with the Thunder as he acclimated to the NBA, but he began to show real promise down the home stretch of his rookie year.

But instead of heading to Las Vegas like most rising NBA sophomores, OKC had very different offseason plans for Pokusevski.

“We wanted to make sure that he was focused on just physical training,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said during his pre-season Zoom press conference on Friday morning.

The decision to hold him out of Summer League action was one purely based on sports science as the Thunder put their young player on a physical program to help him transform his body, Presti said.

“When the players finish the season, especially young player like that to play a lot of minutes, you got to give them time to totally decompress mentally, physically, emotionally,” Presti said. “The ramp up to get back to be able to train takes a period of time. This is all based on you know sport science and a lot of the data that that every team uses nowadays. Once he got to an offseason level of training for his body, we want to be able to keep it there.

“In order to go to an offseason training to play in Summer League, that's like a month long periodization process that ramps up. You can't train at the same level, from, from a physical standpoint, in the areas we wanted him to focus on and also prepare for Summer League. So we want to consolidate all that effort physically for him, and I think he's done an excellent job.”

The rise of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has given many visions of what a true transformation can look like, but Pokusevski can’t pack on a complete overhaul in just one summer.

Antetokounmpo himself made modest gains over time, and Oklahoma City won’t want Pokusevski to rush his physique at the risk of losing any of his mobility, which makes him such a threat at his size on the perimeter.

It will be a multi-year process for Pokusevski to achieve his peak form, one in which he can withstand the battles in the paint but also continue to beat people off the dribble beyond the 3-point line, but Presti said the franchise is pleased with his work during the offseason.

“The journey for him is going to be continuous, just like every other player on our team,” Presti said. “It doesn't matter how old they are. But I think he maximized the time that he had in the summer, and now we'll see where that leaves us when he starts training camp.”

Missing out on the Summer League experience shouldn’t be that big of a deal to his development as a whole, as Presti said the most important aspect of Summer League is the camaraderie gained with teammates by going through the process. Presti said he believes that the team will learn just as much about each of their young pieces through the first six practices of training camp as they would learn through the entire Summer League process.

Though longer than last offseason, the 2021 NBA recess still stands as the second-shortest offseason in league history, so even a massive jump in levels of play shouldn’t be a major warning flag toward the development of any players this year.

But nevertheless, the Thunder will hope Pokusevski builds off his form from the close of last season.

“I think he has a unique set of skills and talent,” Presti said of Pokusevski. “But he's gonna have to fight, he's gonna have to compete. He's far from having established himself as a player in the NBA, but the steps he took this summer I think are going to give them the best opportunity to realize his talent.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
oklahoman.com

What we learned from Thunder general manager Sam Presti's preseason press conference

The Thunder’s 2021-22 season, the 14th in team history, is unofficially underway. General manager Sam Presti tipped things off Friday in his preseason press conference. Coach Mark Daigneault and the players will have their turn with the media Monday, and training camps across the NBA will open Tuesday. The Thunder’s...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Sam Presti preaches patience during process

The OKC Thunder embark on year two of their rebuild, this time, the season will look more normal. Fans will be in the stands, the offseason is somewhat normal though still the second shortest in league history, and the league will return to their 82-game format. However, this season will...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Presti hints at Derrick Favors role this season

On Monday, September 27th the NBA will host media days all over the association. The OKC Thunder will feature their typical sessions but in advance, executive vice president, and general manager Sam Presti met with the media on Friday. The front office master offered up his typical session with a...
NBA
thunderousintentions.com

OKC Thunder: Sam Presti addresses media to kick off Media Days

Waking up today with an email from OKC Thunder PR that included a zoom link to Sam Presti addressing those of us in the media put a huge smile on my face as I sipped my cup of coffee. We have made it. Basketball season, media availabilities, it is all right in front of us on the horizon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Inside The Thunder

General Manager Sam Presti Says Thunder are Fully Vaccinated

The NBA is continuing to silently battle COVID-19, but the Thunder won’t be in any headlines. The league has stated that about 90 percent of its players have been vaccinated, but there are reports it is grappling with anti-COVID vaccine theories. One hundred percent of the team has been vaccinated...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Sam Presti: Oklahoma City's International Flair Merely 'Happenstance'

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a history of dipping into the international ranks during the NBA Draft. From Serge Ibaka to Alex Abrines, Steven Adams and even guys who opted to forgo the college experience to play overseas like Terrance Ferguson, general manager Sam Presti has proven he’s comfortable drafting guys who are outside of the college basketball orbit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Summer#Sports Science#Okc#Serbian
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
68
Followers
525
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy