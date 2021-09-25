Elwood late flurry comes up just short

ELWOOD — Thanks to two touchdowns in a span of just seven seconds, Elwood had a chance to pull off a remarkable come-from-behind Homecoming win for the ages Friday.

But a poorly timed holding penalty ended the Panthers hopes of trying to score a tying touchdown in the final seconds.

Blackford’s Scott Winger rushed for over 250 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bruins held off a determined and furious rally from Will Retherford and the Panthers for a 36-28 win, spoiling Elwood’s home opener.

The win ended a nine-game losing streak for Blackford (1-5) dating back to last September’s win over the Panthers while Elwood fell to 0-5.

Winger’s third score with 3:12 left in the third quarter gave Blackford a 29-7 lead.

The Panthers began the comeback trail early in the fourth.

After Winger was stopped on a fourth down, Elwood drove 58 yards in seven plays — including a Retherford to Luke Jones fourth-down conversion — and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run from Drake Jackson, pulling the Panthers within 29-14.

But the Bruins answered with a 51-yard drive, with Winger scoring his fourth touchdown on a 3-yard run, and Blackford was back in control at 36-14. It seemed the Bruins would remain in control.

The teams exchanged turnovers — Elwood won the overall turnover battle 7-3 — but the biggest play came on a bad snap on a Blackford punt. The ball sailed over punter Grant Ridgway’s head and gave Elwood the ball at the Bruins’ 23-yard line.

Seven plays later, Retherford found Colton Jetty for an 8-yard score with 1:03 on the clock. A key play on the possession was a 10-yard pass from Retherford to Caleb La Mar to convert a fourth-and-8.

Everyone in Panthers Stadium knew Elwood would attempt an onside kick. The ball was looped between the front line and the return men, and Elwood’s Alex Munoz raced down the field and beat everyone to the live ball, making the recovery at the 13-yard line.

Retherford capitalized on the next play with a 13-yard TD run, and in just seven seconds, Elwood had scored two touchdowns and was within 36-28 with all three timeouts remaining.

The Bruins did recover the next onside kick, but Elwood utilized its timeouts and stopped Blackford on three plays to force another punt.

La Mar returned the punt 25 yards to his own 47. After two incomplete passes, Retherford hit Jetty for a 40-yard gain to put the Panthers in position at the Blackford 13-yard line.

But a holding penalty erased the play, and Retherford’s following completion to Jones resulted in a tackle at midfield. The clock ran out, and the comeback bid was over.

Elwood will go back on the road next Friday at CIC rival Madison-Grant as the Argylls will celebrate Homecoming. Blackford will host undefeated Eastbrook – winners over Alexandria on Friday night.