CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tipton, IN

FOOTBALL: Area roundup: Tipton thumps NW, Maconaquah wins big

By Tribune sports staff
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 9 days ago

Tipton’s Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils rolled to a 42-7 homecoming and Hoosier Conference victory over Northwestern on Friday night.

With the win, Tipton improved to 2-0 in the HC’s East Division and to 6-0 overall. Next up is Hamilton Heights next week.

“We came out real business-like,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “That was the challenge. We didn’t feel like we did that at Cass. Coming off the huge win last week [42-28 at Lafayette Central Catholic] — between LCC and Hamilton Heights isn’t always easy — it proved to me our team’s maturing. Looking forward to next week.”

The Blue Devil offense had little trouble moving the football as sophomore quarterback Vince Hoover completed 7 of 8 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Powell caught four passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while junior running back Eli Carter carried the football eight times for 147 yards and also caught three passes for 78 yards and a TD.

“Good night for Hoover,” Tolle said. “He got our playmakers the ball; you can see what they can do in the open field. I think our offensive line was better; I’m eager to see them [on film].”

Northwestern’s score came on Cole Cardwell’s 2-yard run with 2:51 remaining. The drive was set up by Cameron Davis’ 35-yard pass to A’Marion Conyers. Owen Peelle converted the PAT.

The Tigers (0-5, 0-3 HC) then recovered an onside kick but ran out of time.

“Tipton’s obviously a very good football team. We did not match their physicality in the first half,” Northwestern coach Robert Patchett said. “I thought we had some good spurts where we played really well and then whether it was a blown assignment or a penalty or something like that, we kind of screwed that up.

“We’re a young team, we’re trying to build. We’ve got to learn to play with more physicality, more focus and quit making those mistakes we’re making all the time.”

The Blue Devil defense limited the Tigers to 123 yards rushing on 39 attempts. Cardwell led the Tigers with 22 carries for 87 yards and a TD. Jansen Slate and Davis combined to complete 15 of 26 passes for 131 yards. Conyers had five receptions for 58 yards.

Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune

MAC 72, N. MAIMi 20

The Braves scored on their first eight possessions in taking a 42-6 lead after the end of the first quarter and stretching it to 66-6 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The 42 first-quarter points, 66 at the half and 72 total all are school records.

Sophomore QB Braxton Birner was nearly unstoppable in the first 24 minutes as he passed for a record 395 yards and seven touchdowns on 21-of-26 accuracy. He now has 15 TD passes on the season, tying the single-season school record.

Nine different Braves were on the receiving end of passes and six of them caught TD passes. Brayden Betzner led all receivers with a game-high 114 yards on six grabs. Kaleb Shelton caught two TD passes, while Betzner and M.J. Ellis got one apiece. The freshman trio of Josiah Ball, Klaytin Kile and A.J. Kelly also had TD receptions.

CARROLL 34, TRI-CENTRAL 0

Carroll opened up a 14-0 lead at halftime, then secured victory in the second half. The Cougars scored on the first play after halftime and added another score in the third quarter to take a 26-0 lead into the final period. Carroll scored another TD in the fourth.

With the win Carroll moves to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Trojans fell to 2-4 overall, 0-4 in the HHC. Both teams face HHC rivals next Friday. The Cougars host Clinton Central next week while the Trojans host league leader Eastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Tipton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thumps#Braves#American Football#Hoosier Conference#Northwestern#Hc#East Division#Lcc#Tigers
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
5K+
Followers
119
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy