FOOTBALL: Area roundup: Tipton thumps NW, Maconaquah wins big

Tipton’s Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils rolled to a 42-7 homecoming and Hoosier Conference victory over Northwestern on Friday night.

With the win, Tipton improved to 2-0 in the HC’s East Division and to 6-0 overall. Next up is Hamilton Heights next week.

“We came out real business-like,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “That was the challenge. We didn’t feel like we did that at Cass. Coming off the huge win last week [42-28 at Lafayette Central Catholic] — between LCC and Hamilton Heights isn’t always easy — it proved to me our team’s maturing. Looking forward to next week.”

The Blue Devil offense had little trouble moving the football as sophomore quarterback Vince Hoover completed 7 of 8 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Powell caught four passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while junior running back Eli Carter carried the football eight times for 147 yards and also caught three passes for 78 yards and a TD.

“Good night for Hoover,” Tolle said. “He got our playmakers the ball; you can see what they can do in the open field. I think our offensive line was better; I’m eager to see them [on film].”

Northwestern’s score came on Cole Cardwell’s 2-yard run with 2:51 remaining. The drive was set up by Cameron Davis’ 35-yard pass to A’Marion Conyers. Owen Peelle converted the PAT.

The Tigers (0-5, 0-3 HC) then recovered an onside kick but ran out of time.

“Tipton’s obviously a very good football team. We did not match their physicality in the first half,” Northwestern coach Robert Patchett said. “I thought we had some good spurts where we played really well and then whether it was a blown assignment or a penalty or something like that, we kind of screwed that up.

“We’re a young team, we’re trying to build. We’ve got to learn to play with more physicality, more focus and quit making those mistakes we’re making all the time.”

The Blue Devil defense limited the Tigers to 123 yards rushing on 39 attempts. Cardwell led the Tigers with 22 carries for 87 yards and a TD. Jansen Slate and Davis combined to complete 15 of 26 passes for 131 yards. Conyers had five receptions for 58 yards.

Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune

MAC 72, N. MAIMi 20

The Braves scored on their first eight possessions in taking a 42-6 lead after the end of the first quarter and stretching it to 66-6 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The 42 first-quarter points, 66 at the half and 72 total all are school records.

Sophomore QB Braxton Birner was nearly unstoppable in the first 24 minutes as he passed for a record 395 yards and seven touchdowns on 21-of-26 accuracy. He now has 15 TD passes on the season, tying the single-season school record.

Nine different Braves were on the receiving end of passes and six of them caught TD passes. Brayden Betzner led all receivers with a game-high 114 yards on six grabs. Kaleb Shelton caught two TD passes, while Betzner and M.J. Ellis got one apiece. The freshman trio of Josiah Ball, Klaytin Kile and A.J. Kelly also had TD receptions.

CARROLL 34, TRI-CENTRAL 0

Carroll opened up a 14-0 lead at halftime, then secured victory in the second half. The Cougars scored on the first play after halftime and added another score in the third quarter to take a 26-0 lead into the final period. Carroll scored another TD in the fourth.

With the win Carroll moves to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Trojans fell to 2-4 overall, 0-4 in the HHC. Both teams face HHC rivals next Friday. The Cougars host Clinton Central next week while the Trojans host league leader Eastern.