Host Mason County Eastern swept the West Michigan D League Jamboree on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinal boys dominated and finished first, followed by Marion. MCE would place six runners in the top ten. Taking top honors was junior Nate Wing with a time of 17:46. He was followed by senior Eli Shoup with a time of 17:56. Other top ten finishers from Eastern included; Clay Shoup (6th), Peter Hybza (8th), Keeton Capling (9th) and Matzen Dakota (10th).

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO