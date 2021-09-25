[Review] WarioWare: Get It Together!
WarioWare games are a collection of simple “microgames” that are fast and often frantic. Debuting back in 2003 on the Game Boy Advance with WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!, the series has seen many entries over the years with new characters joining the fray. In our latest entry, our cast is back again, this time on Switch with more microgame mayhem and yet another twist on gameplay. While the franchise has been known to take advantage of Nintendo’s hardware in the past, the changes here are more on the core of play. How does this new WarioWare experience fit Nintendo’s hit hybrid console?nintendoeverything.com
