Stranger Things 4: Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About Season 4

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list once again sees the South Korean drama Squid Game continue its surprising run as the most popular show on Netflix, because apparently everyone loves to relive the schoolyard games they played as kids with a little extra blood and violence. At No. 2 is the horror miniseries Midnight Mass, from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. Almost a month after its release, Clickbait (No. 6) appears to be showing signs of fading, while the babysitter Cocomelon reminds us why it will never go away as it climbs two spots to No. 4.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO