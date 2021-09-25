CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolce & Gabbana Brought Back Y2K Glam With Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Beauty

By Tish Weinstock
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has opened back up, and Dolce & Gabbana are partying like it’s the Noughties. On display at their Y2K-inspired spring/summer 2022 runway, there were camouflage cargo pants, glitzy diamanté chokers, off-the-shoulder band T-shirts emblazoned with Jennifer Lopez’s image, and animal print everything. Then there were the body-con mini-dresses, which you could just imagine OG It-girls, Paris Hilton and her then closet organiser, Kim Kardashian, wearing as they spilled out of a club, flip phones in hand.

