After suffering another excruciating loss Saturday night, the task at hand is simple for the Atlanta Braves. Find a way to win and to stop the bleeding. The Braves have now lost four straight games and their lead in the NL East is down to a single game. Three of those four losses have been by one run with two coming in extra innings. Whether it is a case of the team pressing or just an untimely slump, they are running out of time to get it figured out.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO