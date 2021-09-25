CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State and Fate of the Plug-in Hybrid

By Des Sellmeyer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has changed in the automotive industry since the Toyota Prius gave the term hybrid a face in the early 90s. Terms PHEV and BEV ring a bell for most buyers and their market shares continue to show double digit growth year after year. Volkswagen invited us to have a look at their complete plug-in hybrid line-up which gave us a good opportunity to discover the current state of the PHEV segment and discuss the fate of this still relatively new powertrain.

