American Cancer Society and Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities Announce Groundbreaking Diversity in Cancer Research Program to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Diane Forbes Berthoud, PhD, MA, has assumed her role as the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) first Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer (CEDIO). As CEDIO/VP, she will steward UMB’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion; catalyze the institutional change necessary for deepening and strengthening that commitment; and design and operationalize a transparent accountability framework to measure and evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the University’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives at every level of the institution.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO