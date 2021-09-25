The Cycle Effect hires a Program Coordinator
The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit organization in Colorado working to empower young women through mountain biking, hired a Program Coordinator to support the organization’s growth with programming. With a background in secondary education and coaching for The Cycle Effect, Molly Gamble immediately connected with the supportive environment she found on the team and the amazing grit, perseverance, and confidence that the athletes and coaches practiced. This connection inspired Molly to deepen her work and involvement with this organization and to bring these unique experiences to this new position on the programming team.www.vaildaily.com
