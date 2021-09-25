The Cycle Effect hires a Program Coordinator

Augustine Literacy Project® – Charlotte (ALP) is a Charlotte-based non-profit with a mission to transform the lives of under-resourced students who struggle with literacy by improving their reading, writing and spelling skills through long-term, individualized instruction from highly trained volunteer tutors. ALP pursues this mission utilizing a one-on-one tutoring methodology for students in first, second and third grades built on the research-based Orton-Gillingham approach and uses materials developed by Wilson Language Training Corporation and ALP. Augustine Literacy Project®-Charlotte’s vision is that all children have access to reading instruction that meets their individual needs and improves their opportunities to be successful in school and in life. As a response to the global pandemic, ALP developed Virtual Tutoring as part of our program; delivering virtual tutoring sessions to 188 students. ALP is committed to playing a significant role in the larger movement to bring about a reading revolution in our community.

