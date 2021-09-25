CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Cycle Effect hires a Program Coordinator

By Vail Daily Staff Report
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit organization in Colorado working to empower young women through mountain biking, hired a Program Coordinator to support the organization’s growth with programming. With a background in secondary education and coaching for The Cycle Effect, Molly Gamble immediately connected with the supportive environment she found on the team and the amazing grit, perseverance, and confidence that the athletes and coaches practiced. This connection inspired Molly to deepen her work and involvement with this organization and to bring these unique experiences to this new position on the programming team.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Hood 2 Hire Launches Workforce Training Program

The inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program was held Saturday, Sept. 18th with Commissioner Bill Lowry, Mica Battle (Bridge to Freedom) and Gloria Batey (Hood-2-Hire) for the inaugural launch of Hood-2-Hire (H2H) workforce training program. H2H in partnership with Bridge to Freedom (B2F) welcomed the first training cohort,...
JOBS
Vail Daily

SSCV Junior Cycling continues to excel locally and statewide

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling Team, Vail Junior Cycling, wrapped up the Vail Recreation District Town Mountain Bike Race Series earlier this month with strong showings. The series’ final races included the Camp Hale Hup, south of Red Cliff on Aug. 18, where SSCV took nine podiums with 11...
VAIL, CO
The Guardian

Group Coordinator

Are you looking for a rewarding role where every day is different?. Do you have the passion and drive to make a positive difference in people’s lives who are affected by dementia?. Would you like to work within a supportive and compassionate team where they work openly, combining their strengths,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Current Publishing

Fortville woman hired to lead new Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program

In early September, when it was time for Indiana Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell to name an executive director for the brand-new Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program, Mitchell chose Jaclyn Guglielmo of Fortville. “Her unique background, coupled with an instinctive knowledge of government processes, makes her an excellent choice to...
FORTVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP) is hiring after-school assistant leaders

The Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP) is currently hiring after-school community services assistant leaders. The deadline to apply for these open positions is Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Interested persons can apply online at Fontana.org/jobs. These workers are needed in order to lead youth in various activities, provide academic...
FONTANA, CA
Vail Daily

Letter: Cunningham for school board

I’m writing to whole-heartedly endorse Susie Cunningham for Eagle County Board of Education. As a mother of three grown sons, Susie has experienced the education system from kindergarten through college in both public and private school systems. Susie is passionate about providing quality education and curriculums for the students of...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Regina Gibbons Hired as Next Head Coach of CSM Softball Program

The College of Southern Maryland Athletics Department announced the hiring of Regina Gibbons to be the next head coach of the softball program. Gibbons brings with her more than 20 years of softball coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Hampton University Lady Pirates from 2008-2010. During her time at Hampton, the Lady Pirates went 78-79 while competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in NCAA Division I.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Nonprofit Organization#Gamble#Bicp
cooldavis.org

Bike Campaign Unveils the “Chat” and Cycling Without Age Program

The Bike Campaign’s mission to spread the joys of cycling began, helping riders with skills training, bikes, and repairs is rolling forward. This fall, we are introducing a new program, a new chapter in Davis of Cycling Without Age (CWA), an international organization with over 50 chapters worldwide. 3 DATES...
DAVIS, CA
timbercreekathletics.com

TC Alumni News | Joe Reedy Hired on as New Head Coach for the Women’s Basketball Program at @CurryColonels

We would like to announce and congratulate TC 2011 Alumni, Joe Reedy for recently being hired on as the new head coach for the Women’s Basketball program at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. Joe played for the Timber Creek varsity basketball team under Coach Ron Schadegg in 2009-2010 where the Wolves went 15-11 on the season and losing a heartbreaker in the district semifinals in double overtime. Check out the full story by clicking on the link below.
MILTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

Virtual Tutoring Program Coordinator

Augustine Literacy Project® – Charlotte (ALP) is a Charlotte-based non-profit with a mission to transform the lives of under-resourced students who struggle with literacy by improving their reading, writing and spelling skills through long-term, individualized instruction from highly trained volunteer tutors. ALP pursues this mission utilizing a one-on-one tutoring methodology for students in first, second and third grades built on the research-based Orton-Gillingham approach and uses materials developed by Wilson Language Training Corporation and ALP. Augustine Literacy Project®-Charlotte’s vision is that all children have access to reading instruction that meets their individual needs and improves their opportunities to be successful in school and in life. As a response to the global pandemic, ALP developed Virtual Tutoring as part of our program; delivering virtual tutoring sessions to 188 students. ALP is committed to playing a significant role in the larger movement to bring about a reading revolution in our community.
EDUCATION
1808Delaware

Game On: OWU Hires First Esports Program Coordinator, Head Coach

Kyle Jenkins is ready to power up Ohio Wesleyan University’s new esports program. On Oct. 1, Jenkins will join the university as its first esports program coordinator and head coach. He currently is the video coordinator/esports manager and head coach at Western Colorado University. Jenkins will report to Dwayne K. Todd, Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for student engagement and success.
COLLEGES
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy