Lucerne Man Missing Since Late August- Lake County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information from the Public

On August 22nd, 2021, Ronald James Meluso, 63, of Lucerne was reported missing to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was last heard from on August 18th, 2021. Ronald is currently believed to be without a vehicle, has not reached out to family, friends, or law enforcement for help or aid, and is not returning phone calls. This behavior is out of character for Meluso. Since the date of the report, investigators have conducted searches in multiple jurisdictions and have served multiple search warrants in an effort to locate Ronald. Anyone with information regarding Ronald Meluso’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Richard Kreutzer at 707-262-4233.