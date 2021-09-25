CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
 8 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country’s embattled prime minister is pointedly saying that inequalities drive migration. But Ariel Henry stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue in a speech Saturday to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting. He said he didn't want to challenge nations' rights to control their borders. But he added that migration will continue while some areas are wealthy but most of the world lives in poverty. The U.S. has deported some of the 14,000 Haitian migrants hoping to enter the country, but about 12,400 have been allowed in temporarily to pursue their claims to stay.

