Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 12 and the 4th seeded Maria Sakkari will be up against World No. 29 Jelena Ostapenko. After a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open to eventual champion Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari returns to action in the 2nd round of the Ostrava Open after having received a bye in the first-round. While Maria is yet to reach a final at any tournament this season, she has been highly consistent which has her ranked World No. 12, her highest career ranking.

