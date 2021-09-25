CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hertl says he might take less money to stay if Sharks are competitive

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Tomas Hertl said he could consider taking less money to sign a long-term contract with the San Jose Sharks. The 27-year-old forward is the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 2, 2018. He referenced former San Jose teammate Joe Thornton, a 42-year-old forward entering his 24th NHL season and yet to win the Stanley Cup. Thornton signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Aug. 13 after playing last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Evander Kane, Tomas Hertl expected to be back with Sharks in 2021-22

Between the ongoing investigation into Evander Kane and the trade rumors swirling around Tomas Hertl, it seemed that potentially neither would be back with the San Jose Sharks this season. Add in that Hertl is believed to be one of the Sharks’ core members who was upset with Kane’s presence in the locker room last year and did not want him to return, it certainly did not seem that both would be back in 2021-22. Yet, it is growing increasingly more likely that this in fact will be the case.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Hertl, Merkley & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane sat down with ESPN’s Linda Cohn last Thursday to discuss allegations that he bet on his own games during the 2020-21 season. In other news, Tomas Hertl is making it clear that he isn’t worrying about a possible contract extension right now, and is instead focusing on being the best player and leader for the Sharks for the 2021-22 campaign. Meanwhile, Ryan Merkley is looking to re-establish himself as a top prospect, and Jasper Weatherby, who was expected to return as a senior to North Dakota just a month ago, is now hoping to earn a spot on the Sharks roster out of camp this fall.
NHL
NBC Sports

Hertl focused on helping Sharks, not contract negotiations

Sharks center Tomas Hertl is not worried about his future with the franchise. However, as contract negotiations inevitably unfold, Hertl doesn't seem the least bit worried. "We'll see when I get there for camp and stuff, we'll see if we get some talks," Hertl told NHL.com's, Tracey Myers. "If not, I'm not worried. I'm just going to play the best hockey and not think about it, because if you're overthinking or [thinking] this is my contract year, I have to score goals because it'll help.
NHL
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Yardbarker

Hertl Willing to Take Discount to Play for Competitive Team

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has had his name discussed a ton by both fans and media over the past month. It all started when rumors came out suggesting the 27-year-old was unhappy with the Sharks organization and may be looking for a change of scenery. The reasoning for this was reportedly due to how the team failed to discipline his controversial teammate Evander Kane for a number of issues in 2020-21.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks GM Wilson mentions 'unique dynamics' in Hertl talks

Tomas Hertl's future with the Sharks beyond the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to be solidified, but that doesn't mean the forward's relationship with the organization is on thin ice. "I’ve had several conversations with his agent. And when you have conversations with agents, they’re always kept in confidence," Sharks...
NHL
markerzone.com

HERTL SAYS HIS FOCUS THIS SEASON ISN'T ON HIS NEXT DEAL

Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks are yet to discuss a new contract extension, but the forward is more worried about being a leader for his team. He is currently wanting to teach the younger players on his team how to play in the NHL the right way. Hertl...
NHL
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The San Jose Sharks#The Florida Panthers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Nhl Draft
sanjosehockeynow.com

Hertl Wants to Win, Thinks Sharks Want Him Back

Tomas Hertl just wants to focus on hockey. Of course, that’s not going to be possible this year, with the impending UFA’s contract status hanging over everything. Hertl, 27, is an almost point-per-game center, strong at both ends and the faceoff circle, who will command a king’s ransom, be it with the San Jose Sharks or from another team. He’s also, by all accounts, a fantastic locker room presence, and among fans, he might be the Sharks’ most popular player.
NHL
Mercury News

Sharks forward says Adin Hill’s first start was ‘a glimpse of how good he is”

SAN JOSE — New Sharks forward Lane Pederson feels it’s OK for fans of the team to trust what they see when it comes to goaltender Adin Hill. Demonstrating some of the traits that led general manager Doug Wilson this summer to send a second-round draft pick and goalie Josef Korenar to the Arizona Coyotes for his services, Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots to lead the Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks engaging in extension talks with forward Tomas Hertl

While Sharks center Tomas Hertl is a highly-speculated candidate to be traded this season, San Jose GM Doug Wilson has other plans. Speaking with reporters including Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Wilson indicated that extension talks are well underway:. I’ve had several conversations with his agent. And when...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Top Trades, Landing Spots for Sharks Center Tomas Hertl

Tomas Hertl's future with the San Jose Sharks was a topic of conjecture well before the 27-year-old center reported to training camp last week. On Sept. 17, NHL.com's Tracey Myers observed his unrestricted free agent status next July has already made him the subject of trade rumors. Myers also reported...
NHL
