Hertl says he might take less money to stay if Sharks are competitive
Forward can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Tomas Hertl said he could consider taking less money to sign a long-term contract with the San Jose Sharks. The 27-year-old forward is the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 2, 2018. He referenced former San Jose teammate Joe Thornton, a 42-year-old forward entering his 24th NHL season and yet to win the Stanley Cup. Thornton signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Aug. 13 after playing last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0