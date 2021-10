But the 21-year-old Briton insisted it had been his call to try and see out the lead he had held for much of the race as those behind pitted for intermediate tyres. It proved to be a catastrophic error of judgement as the rain intensified, resulting in Norris sliding off track on lap 51 of 53 and Lewis Hamilton - who had remerged 25 seconds behind McLaren after pitting for intermediates - taking his 100th Grand Prix win.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO