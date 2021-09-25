CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shavertown, PA

Our latest $1,000 weekly winner: Denis Culp

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohK4c_0c7wjzed00
TL Cares winner Denise Culp poses with Times Leader controller Marc Couchot

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Denise Culp, of Shavertown, had no idea that she was going to win $1,000.

Culp was the latest winner in the TL Cares program, where subscribers and other readers who have submitted the daily code online are randomly selected to win a cool $1,000.

Times Leader staffers weren’t able to get ahold of Culp before visiting her home, so the money came very much as a surprise.

“I’m thrilled; very surprised,” she said, obvious joy in her eyes.

Culp said she and her family had been subscribers to the paper for as long as she could remember.

“At least 30 years, I’m guessing,” she said.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26 we will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Since the news of her winning came to Culp as a total surprise, though, she was not prepared to select a charity on Friday; she will determine who will become the beneficiary of her donation on Monday.

This week’s winner

Name: Denise Culp

Hometown: Shavertown

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

“I like looking at all the local stuff, the schools, the athletes and everything,” she said.

What did you think when you learned that you had won?

“I’m thrilled.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Congratulations, Paulinette Tippins

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Another week, another $1,000 winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program: this week, Paulinette Tippins of Plains Township was the lucky name pulled. Tippins couldn’t believe it when representatives from the Times Leader contacted her to let her know that...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Irem Arts and Crafts Show draws a crowd

DALLAS TWP. — A longstanding tradition in the Back Mountain, the Irem Arts and Crafts Show drew a big crowd to the Irem Pavilion on Sunday as shoppers had the chance to browse from nearly 50 vendors of all different varieties. This year’s show was the 36th annual arts and...
DALLAS, PA
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Keeping those Christmas tree lights on

WILKES-BARRE — Halloween is still four weeks away and Thanksgiving is not until Nov. 25, but what really is on everybody’s minds is — Christmas. And when you think about Christmas, you think about giving and receiving and religious celebrations and dinners and parties and gifts with ribbons and bows and — wait for it — whether or not the darn tree lights will work.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy