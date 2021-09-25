Our latest $1,000 weekly winner: Denis Culp

TL Cares winner Denise Culp poses with Times Leader controller Marc Couchot

Denise Culp, of Shavertown, had no idea that she was going to win $1,000.

Culp was the latest winner in the TL Cares program, where subscribers and other readers who have submitted the daily code online are randomly selected to win a cool $1,000.

Times Leader staffers weren’t able to get ahold of Culp before visiting her home, so the money came very much as a surprise.

“I’m thrilled; very surprised,” she said, obvious joy in her eyes.

Culp said she and her family had been subscribers to the paper for as long as she could remember.

“At least 30 years, I’m guessing,” she said.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26 we will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Since the news of her winning came to Culp as a total surprise, though, she was not prepared to select a charity on Friday; she will determine who will become the beneficiary of her donation on Monday.

This week’s winner

Name: Denise Culp

Hometown: Shavertown

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

“I like looking at all the local stuff, the schools, the athletes and everything,” she said.

What did you think when you learned that you had won?

“I’m thrilled.”