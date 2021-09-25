CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch: USC vs. Oregon State

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 8 days ago
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers

2021 Records: USC [2-1] vs. ORST [2-1]

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: FS1

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Moneyline: ORST: (+330) | USC: (-450)

ORST: +11.5 (-114) | USC: -11.5 (-106)

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Quotable: “I hope it’s crazy,” said interim head coach Donte Williams, as he looks forward to his head coaching debut at the Coliseum. “I hope it's a big-time problem for Oregon State.”

ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

