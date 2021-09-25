How To Watch: USC vs. Oregon State
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers
2021 Records: USC [2-1] vs. ORST [2-1]
Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021
Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM PT
Venue: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum
Location: Los Angeles, California
TV: FS1
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Moneyline: ORST: (+330) | USC: (-450)
ORST: +11.5 (-114) | USC: -11.5 (-106)
Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Quotable: “I hope it’s crazy,” said interim head coach Donte Williams, as he looks forward to his head coaching debut at the Coliseum. “I hope it's a big-time problem for Oregon State.”
