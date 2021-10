Inventor Shane Wighton of “Stuff Made Here” of self-haircut barber robot created an interesting bot last Halloween, and it’s just as relevant in 2021. What is it? A five-axis robot capable of carving photos into pumpkins, but this creation is a lot more complex than it sounds. While it may use the same electronics as the barber robot, this one was mostly built from scratch, starting with the swiveling spindle with two sets of aluminum extrusions for vertical and horizontal movement. Read more for the build video and to see it in-action.

