Environment

Beautiful Weekend... Summer Like Heat!

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Weekend looks Amazing! Nice weather will also stretch into next week!. A little breezy for today Saturday 9/25/21 but the winds will lighten up this evening. We will have decreasing clouds through the morning and after a cold start, we will warm up into the mid 70's today with WSW winds between 10-25 mph. In addition, fire conditions will be elevated across eastern ND today due to dry conditions and breezy winds. Tonight the clouds roll back in which will keep temperatures mild in the low 50's. There will also be a few isolated sprinkles leading into early Sunday morning. Throughout Sunday winds remain light between 5-15 from the north. It will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80.

