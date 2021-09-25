CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Not ideal situation to take risk: Sangakkara on Miller

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi [UAE], September 25 (ANI): After stumbling to a 33-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday admitted that David Miller could have avoided taking on Ravichandran Ashwin especially when the side had lost a couple of wickets early.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Don't Be Afraid To Dream Big And Take Risks: Yuvraj Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. With nearly 12,000 international runs to his name and a handful of important wickets, star Indian cricketer, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Yuvraj Singh has been one of the best limited-overs match-winners to don the India jersey.
SPORTS
The Independent

Warwickshire land glorious domestic double with Bob Willis Trophy win

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Teams jostle for promotion, as I-League Qualifiers draw near

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): With a couple of days to go for the start of the I-League Qualifiers 2021, nine teams from as many states from across the country are gearing up for the tournament that could potentially grant them promotion to the I-League. The I-League Qualifiers are...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Mustafizur Rahman
Person
Chetan Sakariya
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Kumar Sangakkara
Birmingham Star

Four-gold day sees India surge to the top at Shooting Junior World Championship

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India collected four gold medals out of the six on offer on competition day three Sunday, along with two silvers, to surge to the top of the medal standings at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship, presently underway in Lima, Peru.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to bat first against KKR

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After a nail-biting loss to the Punjab Kings by five wickets, KKR will look...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy