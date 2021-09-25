CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Why Some Important Findings Remain Uncited”

By Andrew
Columbia University
 8 days ago

“Important findings remain uncited” is kind of the flip side of “A study fails to replicate, but it continues to get referenced as if it had no problems.”. The first post is quite interesting – but I don’t understand the conclusion. The 2 potential reasons offered for lack of citations are (1) that the results run counter to the researchers’ priors, and (2) that people are simply unaware of the research. Isn’t (2) the supposed reason for the paper? We want to have insight as to why people might not be aware of the research. If it is (1) that is an interesting finding. If it is (2) for other (?) reasons, then what are those? The paper appears to conclude by restating the original problem.

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

