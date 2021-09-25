CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McCarthy: Opportunities For New People

Head coach Mike McCarthy updates the injury and COVID status of his team as the Cowboys wrap up the practice week before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF.

The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Update On WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered an encouraging injury update for star wide receiver Amari Cooper on Friday. Cooper was limited in Thursday’s practice with a nagging rib injury that he likely re-aggravated during this past weekend’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the four-time Pro Bowler was...
NFL
Dallas News

Jason Garrett figured out the NFC East. Now it’s time for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys to do the same.

FRISCO — The path to a postseason berth is to win a division title. It doesn’t guarantee success in the playoffs, but it’s a tremendous push. In 13 seasons in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy’s teams won six division titles and went 51-23-2 in NFC North games. McCarthy’s Super Bowl winning team in 2010 finished second in the division with a 4-2 mark. His group won the NFC North four consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014.
NFL
On3.com

Dez Bryant trolls Mike McCarthy at post-game press conference

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was in attendance at the start of head coach Mike McCarthy’s press conference following a 41-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and he took the opportunity to throw a jab at McCarthy’s past life. “Hey Coach, I caught that in Green...
NFL
FanSided

Dez Bryant trolled Mike McCarthy after Monday Night Football

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant mocked coach Mike McCarthy for Bryant’s infamous 2014 playoff “non-catch.”. In a massive 20-point win, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed another win with a 41-21 final score. The major lead was in spite of calls going against the Cowboys rather than for them, something that Dez Bryant was quick to remind Mike McCarthy of in the post-game press conference.
NFL
On3.com

Mike McCarthy reveals Randy Gregory status ahead of week three

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the availability status of defensive end Randy Gregory on Monday during a press conference. After missing the Cowboys’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with COVID-19, Gregory will return to the team on Wednesday. McCarthy gives Randy Gregory return date. “My...
NFL
defector.com

Whew! Mike McCarthy Narrowly Escaped The Evil Tricks Of A Cruel Universe

Phew! Rats! Sheesh! These are the thoughts that must’ve been flying through the enormous head of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy during the closing seconds of his team’s narrow win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite coaching and playing like a band of circus clowns for much of Sunday afternoon, McCarthy and the Cowboys found themselves with a manageable second-and-6 at the Chargers’ 45-yard-line, with 33 seconds on the clock and a timeout in their pocket, with the score tied at 17. Normally this is a scenario where a coach would find himself thinking, “Hot dog!” And yet McCarthy could do nothing but mutter, “Good grief!”
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy answer Terry Bradshaw's strong Dak Prescott suggestion

FOX Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw sent a message to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and it appears head coach Mike McCarthy took the advice about Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise player attempted half the number of throws he did in the season opener, a considerably smaller workload that helped Dallas beat Justin Herbert and Los Angeles with offensive balance.
NFL
audacy.com

Mike McCarthy praises Ezekiel Elliott; discusses RB carry distribution

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined Shan and RJ Friday morning to preview Monday night's matchup vs the Eagles. During the interview, McCarthy discussed how the team will distribute the carries between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard moving forward, and he explained why Elliott emulates the team.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Clock Management

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. A baffling clock decision late in the game by head coach Mike McCarthy threatened to flip the outcome. With the score tied at 17, McCarthy called a run for backup running back Tony Pollard on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy blames stadium clock gaffe in LA for inexplicable clock management in Week 2

It was a harrowing three-point win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers, but nearly wasn't. You could point at a myriad of mistakes made by the former that could've awarded the latter the win, but it was Dak Prescott and Co. who had the final shot at driving the nail into the opponent's coffin -- but a timekeeping gaffe at SoFi Stadium sent head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff into a state of utter confusion with the game on the line. So, as it turns out, what was initially viewed as a gargantuan brain fart by the Cowboys regarding their end-of-game clock management actually wasn't at all.
NFL
On3.com

Mike McCarthy reveals amount of faith in Greg Zuerlein

The Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was not concerned when his kicker Greg Zuerlein trotted out for the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. At the Cowboys’ Monday press conference McCarthy revealed why he had so much confidence in his veteran kicker. “The line going in was...
NFL
Community Policy