Mike McCarthy: Opportunities For New People

Phew! Rats! Sheesh! These are the thoughts that must’ve been flying through the enormous head of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy during the closing seconds of his team’s narrow win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite coaching and playing like a band of circus clowns for much of Sunday afternoon, McCarthy and the Cowboys found themselves with a manageable second-and-6 at the Chargers’ 45-yard-line, with 33 seconds on the clock and a timeout in their pocket, with the score tied at 17. Normally this is a scenario where a coach would find himself thinking, “Hot dog!” And yet McCarthy could do nothing but mutter, “Good grief!”

