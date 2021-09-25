UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega bout order, start time, TV schedule
September 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will have a stacked night of fights, including two championship bouts at the top. In the main event the men’s featherweight title is at stake between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, who’s hoping for a different outcome than his last title shot against then-champion Max Holloway. The co-main event pits women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Lauren Murphy, who is getting her first title shot and is the biggest underdog on the entire card.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0