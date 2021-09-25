CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter: In politics, no one is immune from criticism

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo letters in this morning’s (Sept. 18) paper need to be addressed. Neither seemed to understand that in politics no one is immune from criticism, and expecting not to have your feelings hurt is an unreal expectation. As far as “bullying goes, any candidate, especially an inexperienced one, should be prepared to be bullied by just about everyone, even those on his or her side. At least this young man has not whined about this himself, which shows maturity, the one thing he must project if he wants to win. I do not know this young man, and my opinion of Mayor Lee was mostly formed by the night I was stopped by him when he was a Piqua police officer. It was 3:30 in the morning, he was alone, and it was a textbook stop. He was relaxed, polite, and in spite of late night traffic stops being the second scariest things a cop does, he showed no fear or apprehension. It was professionalism you seldom see in a small town police force or even in some big cities.

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Letter: Hateful political signs should not be permitted

Disbelief, disgust, disappointment, disapproval, frustration and fear are appropriate reactions when viewing yard signs displayed throughout Brecknock Township. For years residents have been subjected to bullying, hateful, divisive and subversive messages. The township supervisors are turning a blind eye on the general welfare of their constituents. The election is long...
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Teach kids about politics to create well-informed voters

With 197,179 people in St. Joseph County registered to vote, only 116,688 actually showed up and voted in the 2020 elections — a 59% turnout rate. What causes such a low turnout for these elections? Well, people are just not showing enough interest or are too uneducated in matters to care. People see the brutal misconceptions about politics in the United States and just decide not to vote or care about politics in general.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Record-Journal

LETTERS: In the middle of two storms, and political opinions from our readers

Being in Sheehan’s class of 2018 and a full-time student at Quinnipiac, I would bring a student perspective to the board. I was Sheehan’s Student Council president and serve on several committees with the school district. I am a board member/food pantry leader at The Rock Church and am a board member at the United Way and YMCA. I will focus on an equitable and inclusive environment for all and finding the best uses of our budget and facilities. Contact info: doeringforboard@gmail.com, 203 208 8534, Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @DoeringforBoard.
MERIDEN, CT
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Tim Waters; political parties

Tim Waters can transcend divisions, solve problems. Dr. Tim Waters is a candidate for mayor in Longmont’s November election. I’ve known Tim for 35 years. I was a member of the school board that hired Tim to serve as superintendent of the Greely/Evans School District #6. To say our board...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Textbook
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: I want to be elected to represent the citizens

I would like to take this opportunity to answer some concerns regarding my campaign as well as thank those who have supported me in public and private, especially the Piqua High School Class of 2022. I have never paid a utility bill, mortgage, or rent. But none of those things...
PIQUA, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Extend 9/11 unity to resolve current political battles

Regarding “Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary” (Sept. 11): The Post-Dispatch’s 9/11 coverage was very moving, poignant and inspirational. All the photos and personal survivor stories made the day come alive once more with pain, sorrow, shock, loss, and realizing that the human spirit is forever undaunted. The...
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Reinstate political letters in Chronicle

Not long ago, the Chronicle discontinued state and national political letters on the editorial page. This was mainly due to the negative rebuttal letters. It would have made better sense just to tell those people who want to challenge to do it directly with the writer and allow opinions to stand alone. I never felt it was appropriate to get combative with other opinions with counter point letters.
POLITICS
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Setting the right example on political discourse

Our City Council and Mayor set an example by their behavior for the rest of the city to follow. I thank the councilmembers who demanded that the mayor refrain from personal attacks on councilmembers and members of the public. The issues this city faces are complex and contentious enough without unneeded and unnecessary personal attacks.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lancaster Online

Criticism of Opinion pages (letter)

Oh, how I miss the daily balance of perspectives. I know the Lancaster New Era was absorbed into the present-day LNP | LancasterOnline, but I believe that may only be true if LNP stands for Leftist News Perspective. I miss those 50-cent New Era and Lancaster Intelligencer Journal days, where...
LANCASTER, PA
dmcityview.com

Neither party is immune from ineptitude

SENATE RACE — The comments by our political leaders last week to the news Charles Grassley is seeking another U.S. Senate term was disappointing, but predictable. Grassley, now 88, said he wants six more years in the Senate because he has work to finish – work, presumably, that he has not been able to complete since he first became a member of the Congress in 1975. In case you don’t have a calculator handy, that was 46 years ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Here's why a third political party would be disastrous

So Brian Howey thinks we need a “viable, centrist third party” (Tribune, Sept. 26). In practical terms, he’s calling for continued Republican dominance in Indiana and a future GOP lock on the presidency. A centrist third party, which failed Democratic candidate Andrew Yang has proposed, would siphon votes away from the Democrats while leaving the Republican base largely intact.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Independent

Letter to the editor: Praise for political courage seems to depend on political party

This letter is about political courage, not specific issues. Mitt Romney, Republican senator from Utah, voted in favor of the first articles of impeachment of Trump. He was praised as virtuous and heroic. Liz Cheney, Anthony Gonzalez and the several other House Republicans voted in favor of the second articles of impeachment. They were praised as virtuous and heroic. A Repository opinion piece on Sept. 22 ("Anthony Gonzalez is the latest canary in the coal mine") further praised Gonzalez for his courage, and rightly so.
U.S. POLITICS
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: The RIGHT honorable mayor

The RIGHT honorable mayor. This title was an honorific style of expression used by Victorian nobility and the upper crust of the English society. But for American “commoners,” it’s a pretty fancy way of saying a governing official is “a really good guy” in rendering service to the public often at considerable sacrifice. In my humble opinion and others who know him well, Kris Lee merits such distinction as “a good guy” possessing the RIGHT stuff and living as an honorable model of fatherhood, family values and dedicated professionalism as a police officer and now as a political servant to our community.
POLITICS
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Grow some thick skin

The good old boys of Piqua must really be running scared. I have read two letters to the editor recently from former Commissioner Joe Wilson, and Commissioner and former Mayor Kazy Hinds. In them, they both decry the so-called “negativity” of recent times. My response to them is this … If your skin is not thick enough to handle criticism, maybe public office is not for you. I would like to challenge the both of you to research New York Times V. Sullivan, a Supreme Court Case that was decided in 1964, and stated that public discussion must be “…uninhibited, robust, and wide-open…” and “…may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.” What does this mean? It means, in a nutshell, that our “negativity” is a First Amendment right and is one that you, as public officials, cannot abridge. Now, I recognize that this does not apply to Mr. Wilson as he is no longer a public official, but it certainly does apply to Mrs. Hinds. Kazy, it is time to realize that you are a public official and grow some thick skin.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy