October 3rd marks the end of the 2021 regular season, the day on which every team will play their final game before the postseason kicks off. By this point, most games are mere formalities, their results not holding any weight in the final standings. But for a Dodgers squad that has been hotter than any team in baseball over the final two months of the season, game 162 means more than all others combined.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO