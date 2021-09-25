MKE Fellows Team With PGA to Go “Beyond The Green”

International Ryder Cup Event Provides Milwaukee Youth with Access to Careers in Professional Golf Industry. Earlier this week MKE Fellows, in partnership with the PGA of America, provided a once-in-a-lifetime, behind-the-scenes experience for over 60 Milwaukee youngsters to see “Beyond the Green” when they visited Whistling Straits Golf Course, home of this year’s international Ryder Cup event. One of the greatest sporting events in the world, the Ryder Cup brings the USA and Europe’s best golfers and global attention to Wisconsin Sept. 23-26, 2021. “Beyond the Green” is designed to provide access to youth who need and deserve opportunities to enter and flourish in the professional golf industry and every field of human endeavor.