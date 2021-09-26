CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Video: Watch UFC 266 post-event press conference live stream on MMA Junkie

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpLOg_0c7waqSd00

UFC 266 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and you can watch a live video stream of the post-event news conference here on MMA Junkie at approximately 1:15 a.m. ET (10:15 p.m. PT).

Expected to take part in the press conference are UFC president Dana White, main event title fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, co-main event title fighters Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy, and the winner between Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler.

You can watch in the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Video: Alexander Volkanovski calls Brian Ortega ‘a f—king drug cheat’ at UFC 266 pre-fight press conference

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski, has zero respect for Brian Ortega heading into UFC 266. Volkanovski vs. Ortega serves as the main event of UFC 266, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021), streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). The typically reserved Volkanovski had a lot to say about Ortega during the press conference (watch highlights above) and when the fighters faced off (watch all staredowns here).
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Dana White
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Robbie Lawler
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Live Video#Las Vegas#Combat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3195: UFC 266 preview, Instagram trolls, Conor McGregor, more

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,195, the boys look ahead to Saturday’s UFC 266 card, which features two title fights, the return of Nick Diaz and several other big fights. They also tackle George vs. Instagram trolls; Conor McGregor’s first pitch, if you can call it that; Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series results; the next UFC Hall of Fame class; and more. Tune in!
UFC
NME

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets into altercation at UFC event in Las Vegas

Tekashi 6ix9ine got into an altercation with a member of the crowd at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event over the weekend. The rapper was attending the UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 25) when a member of the crowd allegedly heckled and threw a drink at him.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Floyd Mayweather camp calls bluff on Oscar De La Hoya’s $100 million rematch call out

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3196: UFC 266 recap, Jon Jones' woes, ONE Championship, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,196, the guys recapped the massive UFC 266 event this past weekend and talked about storylines outside of the cage, such as Valentina Shevchenko’s popularity taking a massive step forward, Alexander Volkanovski silencing his critics, and much more. Tune in!
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

UFC Vegas 37 Roundup: Reactions, Bonuses and Press Conference

Check out all the news from UFC Vegas 37, including the bonuses, the reactions, and the press conferences after the jump. UFC Vegas 37 saw four fighters awarded performance of the night bonuses, and for the third time in four events no fight of the night was awarded. The bonuses were handed out to Anthony Smith for his submission win over Ryan Spann, Nate Maness' comeback knockout over Tony Gravely, Arman Tsaryukan's quick stoppage victory over Christos Giagos, and Joaquin Buckley for his third round TKO of Antônio Arroyo.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3194: UFC Fight Night 192 and Bellator 266 recaps, guest Marcus Almeida

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,194, the fellas discuss unpack the fight at UFC Fight Night 192 and Bellator 266, including Anthony Smith’s big win and Yoel Romero’s spoiled debut. They also weigh in on Anthony Johnson being forced out of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix, Demetrious Johnson’s return in a mixed rules fight, the retirements of Joseph Benavidez and Carlos Condit, as well as welcome guest Marcus Almeida, who fights this Friday at ONE Championship: Revolution. Tune in!
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266 video: Volkanovski vs. Ortega media day live stream

We’ve reached the midway point of UFC 266 fight week. Today (Wednesday, Sept. 22) is the media day for several of the featured fighters on the card. In this instance, it’s a loaded media day with all four title participants, Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler, the rest of the main card, and featured prelim fighters Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili are all scheduled for this call.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy