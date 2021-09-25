Wando High School honors the impact of coach Alexis Glover
Wando High School held an unveiling ceremony on the evening of Sept. 21 to reveal the court on the gymnasium floor which now reads “Alexis Glover Court.”. It was a fitting tribute to the school’s long-time head volleyball coach, Alexis Glover, who has won more games in a single sport in the state’s history, with more than 1,100 total wins. Surrounded by students, staff, family and friends there were tears and cheers throughout the ceremony.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0