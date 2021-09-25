Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 21 and are joined by Ariana Grande, a former guest performer. This season’s battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 48 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (12 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. In the end, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.
