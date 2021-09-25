Matt Nagy says Bears are seeing new things from Justin Fields

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images.

It took three weeks, but Chicago Bears fans were finally granted their wish: Justin Fields, the Bears’ first-round draft pick, will start at quarterback.

Perhaps the circumstances in which he was named starter could have been better, as head coach Matt Nagy opted to start Fields after veteran Andy Dalton was sidelined with an injury. Regardless, with Fields at the helm of the offense, Nagy says the team has learned some new things about their franchise quarterback.

“We’re learning, too,” Nagy said of Fields’ development. “This week, with him getting all the reps in practice, there’s things that we’re seeing that maybe we didn’t see in the first two weeks because he wasn’t getting those one reps.”

After being taken 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields came into a Bears system that had recently signed a veteran quarterback in Dalton. Nagy eventually named Dalton the starter, and he shut down any debate on the topic, simply stating that Fields’ time will come.

Dalton was later injured on a first-quarter quarterback rush last week, a play in which he stepped out of bounds untouched. He came up limping after the play, and he hobbled to the sidelines. The injury and its severity are still somewhat unclear, though it appears to be a non-contact, lower-left leg injury. One thing remains certain: Dalton will be held out of the Bears’ Week 3 contest against the Browns, and Fields will instead get the start.

Although Fields has yet to start an NFL game, he scored his first-career NFL touchdown in Week 1 of the regular season, carrying the ball from three yards out for a score. Nagy’s plan, barring an injury of this sort to Dalton, appeared to be easing Fields into the rotation.

After coming into the game last week, Fields completed six of his 13 passing attempts for 60 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed ten times for 31 rushing yards, and the Bears emerged victorious, 20-17, over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fields’ journey from Athens to Columbus

A native of Kennesaw, Georgia, Fields was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school, and was largely considered one of the best — if not the best — quarterbacks in the Class of 2018. He decided to stay in state, committing to the University of Georgia, but did not stay for long.

Fields was forced into a backup role his freshman season, as Jake Fromm took over quarterback duties for Georgia. He decided to enter the transfer portal and later announced via Twitter that he was committing to Ohio State.

Fields proceeded to have a stellar career with the Buckeyes, leading them to a 20-2 record and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. Last season, he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards — an average of 262.5 per game due to the shortened season — along with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Yet, in the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields was criticized by many draft analysts that said he was lacking intangibles, prompting Ohio State alumnus Kirk Herbstreit to get defensive.