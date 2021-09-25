CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami suspends starting defensive back for Saturday's game

By Jonathan Wagner about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMuDz_0c7wXqUa00
David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Miami Hurricanes have suspended starting safety Gurvan Hall for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

“Miami starting safety Gurvan Hall has been suspended for a violation of team rules for today’s game,” Feldman tweeted Saturday morning.

Hall has 21 tackles through three games this season. He his currently in his fourth season with Miami. In his Miami career, Hall has played in 39 games, totaling 138 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, and one interception.

Hall first broke out for Miami in 2019 as a sophomore. He played in 13 games with 11 starts, where he finished second on the team with 66 tackles. Hall is a former consensus four-star prospect that chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and many others.

Miami also likely without a key player on offense

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut. That means that Miami could be without a key player on both sides of the ball in King and Hall.

“D’eriq King is listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game, Manny Diaz said,” Manny Navarro of the Athletic reported on Twitter. “No word on long-term situation on his shoulder.”

King worked his way back after suffering a torn ACL last season. Now, he is battling through a shoulder injury that will sideline him for at least Saturday’s game.

Miami is 1-2 on the season with losses to Alabama and Michigan State in Weeks 1 and 3. In Week 2, the Hurricanes barely escaped with a win over Appalachian State, taking it 25-23. The season has been a disappointing one early in the year for Miami fans.

Miami fell out of the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 4 for the first time this season. With King and Hall now out, Miami will have to do some work to get its season back on track.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 5

After another entertaining slate of games in Week 5, there are some changes within the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25. Five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 5, resulting in some major movement throughout the rankings. Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 5. 1. Alabama...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky ranked 13th in updated ESPN Power Rankings

Just keep winning, baby. With the AP and Coaches Polls expected to be released later on Sunday, ESPN went ahead and updated its weekly Power Rankings. And where does Kentucky (5-0) stand? Oh just comfortably at No. 13. The Wildcats snuck out of Kroger Field on Saturday night with a...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Connecticut State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
On3.com

"More than a football game," JJ Weaver receives redemption in Florida win

After an agonizing year that was filled with heartbreak on and off the field, J.J. Weaver received redemption in the Wildcats’ 20-13 win over Florida. In his third season as a Wildcat, Weaver has made playmaking the norm. He’s had success even though Mark Stoops believes he’s still not 100% healthy. Physically, the road to recovery may still be ongoing, but mentally, Weaver appears to have found peace.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

HALFTIME STATS: Florida 10, Kentucky 7

Florida leads Kentucky 10-7 at the half. The Gators pumped the brakes on the final drive, giving UK the ball to start the second half down by just a field goal. Josh Paschal is playing like a man possessed, helping the UK defense get off the field with 2.5 tackles for loss. Wan’Dale Robinson provided the explosiveness on offense. Kavosiey Smoke blew up a Gator, paving the way for Wan’Dale to create one of the most memorable scores of the Mark Stoops era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson announces players out against Boston College

Clemson has announced which players will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Tigers will be without: safety Joseph Charleston, cornerback Fred Davis and offensive lineman Will Putnam. Putnam is the only starter out of the group. He is Clemson’s starting right guard. Putnam came out for warm-ups with a...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Finally: Kentucky beats Florida at home for 1st time since 1986

Florida had won 33 of the past 34 in its annual series with Kentucky. Now the Wildcats own a one-game winning streak against the Gators. Kentucky (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC) upset 10th-ranked Florida 20-13 Saturday night, keeping the Gators (3-2, 1-2) out of the end zone after they had first-and-goal from the 4 in the final minute. It’s the Wildcats’ first home victory over the Gators since 1986 and just their third overall against Florida since 1979.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'eriq King
On3.com

Mel Kiper updates defensive end rankings for 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper updated his defensive end rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft following several weeks of college football games. Despite Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux suffering an ankle injury to start the season, he remains Kiper’s number one overall prospect. Kiper’s top defensive ends in 2022 draft. 1. Kayvon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#The Miami Hurricanes#Athletic#Acl#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
On3.com

Dan Mullen questions mental toughness of Florida after loss to Kentucky

Florida entered Week 5 just inside the top ten, but they are likely to fall after Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. Kentucky came away with the 20-13 victory, sending the Gators to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. The Wildcats, meanwhile, sit at a perfect 5-0 and 3-0 in SEC play. Florida head coach Dan Mullen had a lot to say about his team following the loss.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin defends Matt Corral following blowout loss

Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense struggled Saturday against Alabama. The Rebels quarterback was 21 of 29 against the Crimson Tide, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown. They finished with just 291 total yards to Alabama’s 451. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin does not blame the offense’s lack of production on Corral. Entering the game as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Corral did fumble the ball, which was recovered by the Crimson Tide. And Kiffin believes the players surrounding the quarterback did not do him any favors.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy