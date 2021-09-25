Miami suspends starting defensive back for Saturday's game

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Miami Hurricanes have suspended starting safety Gurvan Hall for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

“Miami starting safety Gurvan Hall has been suspended for a violation of team rules for today’s game,” Feldman tweeted Saturday morning.

Hall has 21 tackles through three games this season. He his currently in his fourth season with Miami. In his Miami career, Hall has played in 39 games, totaling 138 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, and one interception.

Hall first broke out for Miami in 2019 as a sophomore. He played in 13 games with 11 starts, where he finished second on the team with 66 tackles. Hall is a former consensus four-star prospect that chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and many others.

Miami also likely without a key player on offense

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut. That means that Miami could be without a key player on both sides of the ball in King and Hall.

“D’eriq King is listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game, Manny Diaz said,” Manny Navarro of the Athletic reported on Twitter. “No word on long-term situation on his shoulder.”

King worked his way back after suffering a torn ACL last season. Now, he is battling through a shoulder injury that will sideline him for at least Saturday’s game.

Miami is 1-2 on the season with losses to Alabama and Michigan State in Weeks 1 and 3. In Week 2, the Hurricanes barely escaped with a win over Appalachian State, taking it 25-23. The season has been a disappointing one early in the year for Miami fans.

Miami fell out of the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 4 for the first time this season. With King and Hall now out, Miami will have to do some work to get its season back on track.