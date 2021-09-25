CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College GameDay: Picks for Week 4

By Stephen Samra about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdfiC_0c7wXcNe00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College GameDay took place today from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The crew was on site for today’s huge matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers.

With a great crowd on-hand prior to a matchup with huge College Football Playoff implications, the College GameDay crew made their selections for Saturday’s games. Additionally, former NASCAR and IndyCar series star Danica Patrick joined the fun as the guest picker.

Patrick was a trailblazer as a race-car driver. Her 2008 victory in the Indy Japan 300 is still the only victory by a woman in an IndyCar series race. Additionally, Patrick is a Wisconsin native as well.

With speed picking up both in the college football world and on the College GameDay set, the energy of a ranked match-up was abundant. With anticipation growing, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit made their picks for an exciting Saturday slate.

All of GameDay’s Week 4 picks:

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: “I think Wisconsin may be a better team, but I’m going with Jack Coan,” stated Herbstreit. Additionally, Howard and Patrick agree with Herbstreit that the Fighting Irish will get the victory.

After revisiting past matchups between Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Corso grabbed the leprechaun hat to make his prediction. Joined by Notre Dame’s mascot, Corso picked the Fighting Irish to get the victory.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: “Great defensive game. Old-school, throwback,” said Herbstreit. Moreover, he believes Arkansas will get the victory. However, Howard, Patrick and Corso are rolling with the Aggies.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: “I think that Mike Gundy’s done a good job of somehow getting this team to be undefeated,” said Herbstreit. He believes the undefeated streak continues, while Howard is the lone person picking Kansas State.

West Virginia at Oklahoma: Oklahoma needs a big victory to quell doubts, but only Corso believes they’ll get it.

LSU at Mississippi State: “If Mississippi State can jump on LSU early, they have a good chance to win this game,” said Howard. The College GameDay crew is picking Mississippi State, while Patrick is picking the LSU Tigers.

UCLA at Stanford: “Stanford is my super-dog. Stanford!” said Corso. Evidently, Herbstreit is the lone man left on the UCLA bandwagon — everyone else is picking the Cardinal.

Clemson at North Carolina State: “I think defense is going to be the call for NC State to beat Clemson. I’m going NC State to beat Clemson,” stated Howard. Howard’s the lone picker to predict a Clemson loss, everyone else believes the Tigers get it done.

Missouri at Boston College: “I’m going with Boston College because I’m running the Boston Marathon,” said Patrick. It’s sound logic, as everyone is picking Boston College.

Texas Tech at Texas: “I’m going with Texas. They gotta control the ball and keep Tyler Shough on the sidelines,” said Herbstreit. Additionally, Howard, Patrick and Corso are rocking with the Longhorns.

Nebraska at Michigan State: “I like what Scott Frost is doing on offense. I feel like they’re creating an identity there,” said Herbstreit. Evidently, Herbstreit is the only one confident in the Cornhuskers — everyone else is picking the Spartans.

Rutgers at Michigan: “I think Schiano brings a team with an attitude — they understand what they’re going up against,” said Howard. While Rutgers may be on the rise, everybody is picking the Wolverines.

College GameDay Crew Picks:

Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, UCLA, Clemson, Boston College, Texas, Nebraska, Michigan

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Kansas State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Stanford, NC State, Boston College, Texas, Michigan State, Michigan

Lee Corso: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Stanford, Clemson, Boston College, Texas, Michigan State, Michigan

Danica Patrick: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, LSU, Stanford, Clemson, Boston College, Texas, Michigan State, Michigan

