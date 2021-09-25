CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin rules out seven players ahead of kickoff vs. Notre Dame

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086rUC_0c7wXCcs00
Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Seven players will miss Saturday’s game for Wisconsin against Notre Dame. 247Sports’ Evan Flood reports that running back Braelon Allen, fullback Quan Easterling, tight end Jack Eschenbach, safety Tyler Mais, and linebackers Mike Maskalunas, Jordan Turner, and Aaron Witt will miss the game due to a variety of injuries.

Allen has seven rushing attempts for 30 yards and a touchdown on the season. Easterling has not recorded any statistics, while Eschenbach has one reception for six yards. Mais has one tackle on the season, while Maskalunas has five. Witt has three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble on the season.

Notre Dame injury notes

Notre Dame is also missing a couple of contributors for the game, notably defensive tackle Kurt Hinish. Hinish was in the concussion protocol earlier in the week. He has played in 53 games and started 28 consecutive contests in his career with the Fighting Irish. Hinish has five tackles and one sack this season, and he received the game ball last week in Notre Dame’s victory over Purdue.

Defensive end Jordan Botelho returned last week in limited fashion, and he is likely to see a larger role on Notre Dame’s defensive front against Wisconsin. Notre Dame will also get back true freshman and former five-star linebacker Prince Kollie.

The Irish must effectively replace Hinish on the defensive front. Notre Dame held Purdue to 57 rushing yards last week, but Wisconsin ran all over Eastern Michigan in its last game with 352 yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries.

Irish left tackle Mike Carmody is also dealing with an injury and came into the day as questionable.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will both be wearing special uniforms on Saturday. The Badgers’ all-white “Forward” uniform honors the state of Wisconsin and pays tribute to Wisconsin’s state motto.

Wisconsin is a 6.5 point favorite on Saturday over Notre Dame.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Mel Kiper updates defensive end rankings for 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper updated his defensive end rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft following several weeks of college football games. Despite Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux suffering an ankle injury to start the season, he remains Kiper’s number one overall prospect. Kiper’s top defensive ends in 2022 draft. 1. Kayvon...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
On3.com

5 Things: USC 37, Colorado 14

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz, and Marc Kulkin recap USC’s 37-14 win at Colorado, with their 5 Things. Player of the game, play of the game, expectations, biggest surprise, and biggest takeaway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky ranked 13th in updated ESPN Power Rankings

Just keep winning, baby. With the AP and Coaches Polls expected to be released later on Sunday, ESPN went ahead and updated its weekly Power Rankings. And where does Kentucky (5-0) stand? Oh just comfortably at No. 13. The Wildcats snuck out of Kroger Field on Saturday night with a...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Clemson announces players out against Boston College

Clemson has announced which players will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. The Tigers will be without: safety Joseph Charleston, cornerback Fred Davis and offensive lineman Will Putnam. Putnam is the only starter out of the group. He is Clemson’s starting right guard. Putnam came out for warm-ups with a...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

HALFTIME STATS: Florida 10, Kentucky 7

Florida leads Kentucky 10-7 at the half. The Gators pumped the brakes on the final drive, giving UK the ball to start the second half down by just a field goal. Josh Paschal is playing like a man possessed, helping the UK defense get off the field with 2.5 tackles for loss. Wan’Dale Robinson provided the explosiveness on offense. Kavosiey Smoke blew up a Gator, paving the way for Wan’Dale to create one of the most memorable scores of the Mark Stoops era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Irish#Notre Dame#Purdue#Badgers
On3.com

"More than a football game," JJ Weaver receives redemption in Florida win

After an agonizing year that was filled with heartbreak on and off the field, J.J. Weaver received redemption in the Wildcats’ 20-13 win over Florida. In his third season as a Wildcat, Weaver has made playmaking the norm. He’s had success even though Mark Stoops believes he’s still not 100% healthy. Physically, the road to recovery may still be ongoing, but mentally, Weaver appears to have found peace.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Clemson down top two tight ends against Boston College

Clemson has two tight ends with starting experience in Davis Allen and Braden Galloway. Both are currently out of Saturday’s game against Boston College. Galloway was injured during the first quarter, while Allen was ejected for targeting also in the first quarter. With those two out, Sage Ennis is playing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Finally: Kentucky beats Florida at home for 1st time since 1986

Florida had won 33 of the past 34 in its annual series with Kentucky. Now the Wildcats own a one-game winning streak against the Gators. Kentucky (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC) upset 10th-ranked Florida 20-13 Saturday night, keeping the Gators (3-2, 1-2) out of the end zone after they had first-and-goal from the 4 in the final minute. It’s the Wildcats’ first home victory over the Gators since 1986 and just their third overall against Florida since 1979.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

What we learned from USC's convincing win at Colorado

A win against one of the worst Colorado teams the Pac-12 has seen in a decade isn't going to move the needle much when it comes to the perception of these USC Trojans. But there are still a few things that can be gleaned from the Trojans' 37-14 win over the Buffs, both during and after the game. A decision might be coming at running back. A wide receiver shows off his genetics. Kedon Slovis is getting it right. A No. 2 receiver might not be a receiver. And why Joshua Jackson Jr. will excel at cornerback.
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

Photo Gallery: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

The Alabama football team remains undefeated following another Saturday of college football. Week 5 included another sound victory over Ole Miss with a final score of 42-21, much more lopsided than last year’s 63-48 shootout. Alabama went old school a little bit with its strategy. Run the ball effectively and...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Bo Nix makes magic happen for the touchdown

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix pulled a rabbit out of his hat against LSU. On fourth down, Nix made an improbable conversion resulting in six for Auburn. On a fourth and two play from the LSU 24, the visiting Tigers set up with a two-back single wide set. When the ball is hiked Nix rolls out to his right. Unfortunately for Auburn, the LSU defense had the play well covered Nix then reversed field heading back toward his sideline, making two LSU defenders miss in the process. As he stops close to the boundary he sees his tight end, Tyler Fromm break free. He sets his feet as the LSU defense barrels and launches a strike to the tight end for the touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Tennessee announces death of former basketball captain Major Wingate

Basketball took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to announce former Volunteers men’s basketball captain Major Wingate has died. He was 37 years old. Best remembered for his three seasons on Rocky Top, Wingate was a team captain as a junior in the 2005-06 season. With a 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame, the center averaged 10.6 points while shooting a team-best 55.6 percent. In Tennessee’s two NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy