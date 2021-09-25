Mathias Barnwell announces re-commitment to Penn State

Riverbend (VA.) tight end Mathias Barnwell announced his commitment to Penn State on Saturday morning.

“First off I would like to thank God. Without him none of this wold be possible,” Barnwell said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I also want to thank my family, my mother Shanna, and my two sisters, Nyah and Mia. Without the help, constant support and love they provide for me I don’t know where I would be at this point in time. They have been here from the very beginning and this is their process as well. I want to thank every mentor, coach, and teacher that has helped along the way. Lastly, thank you to the coaches who took the time to recruit my family and I. I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful for the opportunity. With that being said, for the next 4-5 years I will be taking my athletic and academic talents to….. Penn State University”

Penn State offered Mathias Barnwell last February and he committed to the Nittany Lions in June 2020. The 6-foot-5 prospect re-opened his recruitment in January and the offers began rolling in.

Since January, Barnwell picked up offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon, Arizona, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, NC State, Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Ohio State among others.

Barnwell unofficially visited Penn State last week as the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn in front of a crowd decked in all-white. The 2023 tight end is returning to Penn State this weekend to see the Nittany Lions take on Villanova.

Despite a number of new offers, Mathias Barnwell ultimately decided to re-commit to Penn State, joining a Penn State 2023 class that has seven commits and is ranked top ten in the country. The Nittany Lions are recruiting at an elite level currently, holding the top class nationally in the 2022 cycle.