New Mexico State Soccer struggled to find their niche against the University of New Mexico in a 3-1 defeat against the I-25 rivals at home. With the Lobos taking advantage of some errors in the box early they were able to secure points on the board just 10 minutes in setting an aggressive tone. Xitlaly Hernandez got a chance to balance out the score a few minutes later with a gorgeous shot on goal with a strong save from the consistent UNM keeper Emily Johnson. Few opportunities came offensively as the game continued for this Aggie team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO