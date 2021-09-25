CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Thunderbird D meets its match in 48-14 loss at Strafford

 8 days ago

North Callaway had only allowed 6 points through the first three games. The Thunderbirds couldn't contain Strafford as they lost 48-14. Going into Friday's game, the North Callaway defense kept opponents under 200 yards twice — with Van-Far being the latest victim last week at 131 yards of total offense — but the Indians accumulated 494 yards of total offense. Strafford runners gained 327 yards on the ground, which were led by quarterback Silas Morton who had three rushing touchdowns and 146 yards on 15 carries.

