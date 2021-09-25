Planning a Miami Vacation? Here’s Why You Need to Rent an RV

Miami might be mostly known for its beaches, but the city has so much more to offer than just that. There is world-class shopping and dining on South Beach, a vibrant nightlife on Miami Beach and Downtown Miami, plus some of the best museums in America. The variety of things to do will leave you wondering how you were able to cram it all into just one week! But for those who want to see it all by spending as little time in traffic as possible, nothing beats an RV rental.