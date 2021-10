On Monday, November 8 at 7 p.m., White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will deliver the Benjamin C. Bradlee Distinguished Lecture in Journalism on the topic of Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America. The lecture will take place in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center, 19050 Hill Commons Drive, on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus. Presented by the Center for the Study of Democracy, this event is free of charge and open to the public but registration is required at www.smcm.edu/bradleelecture. An audience question and answer will follow the lecture.

