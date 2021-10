This past Monday, RiverWise, along with the Ohio River Trail Council, launched a 30-day campaign aimed at saving bike and walking trails through the heart of Beaver County. As our campaign makes very clear, to make this happen we need the Beaver County Board of Commissioners to take ownership of the Black’s Run Bridge, a structure that must be acquired to construct trails near and along the Ohio River. As the campaign has demonstrated, and will continue to make clear, this project has been more than 15 years in the making, has involved over $1 million in research and planning, and is of interest to many tens of thousands of residents of western Pennsylvania and beyond.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO